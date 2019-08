HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Protesters gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday and demanded gun control laws in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The protestors called on U.S. senators to go back into session and pass what they call common-sense gun control laws.

They want lawmakers to pursue a ban on assault-style rifles and take other measures to put a stop to the violence.