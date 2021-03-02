Rally at State Capitol Complex calling for increase in Pa. minimum wage

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a dozen Pennsylvanians gathered Tuesday morning to discuss their concerns about the minimum wage that has remained the same for nearly three decades.

Reed Samuels is from Mifflin County. He was walking past the rally and decided to stop and listen to the discussion.

“I understand the pain and anxiety, ” Samuels said. “I know what it’s like to work two minimum wage jobs, it’s nearly impossible to make ends meet.”

Over the weekend, Democrats in the House of Representatives wanted the $15 minimum wage placed in the COVID-19 stimulus package, but it was thrown out due to technicality.

Samuels says it’s important members of Congress find common ground.

“This was a tough issue before the political division widened,” Samuels said. “I hope they will do the right thing, and come up with something that will help struggling Americans.”