Rally calling for the end of COVID-19 related restrictions at the state capitol today

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A rally calling for the end of COVID-19 related restrictions in Pennsylvania will start at 11 this morning on the state capitol steps.

Organizers say they are upset over the mask mandate and business restrictions.

There will be several speakers at noon, including state senators Doug Mastriano and David Argall and state representatives Daryl Metcalfe, Frank Ryan, and Russ Diamond.

A Facebook page for the rally says, “We will be peaceful, but we will be heard, and seen! We will be there as a show of force, and to demonstrate that the patriotic, but fed up citizens of Pennsylvania can quickly produce a well regulated assembly at the front door of the capitol when necessary.”

