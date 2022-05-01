HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People from all walks of life gathered on the State Capitol steps to bring awareness to concerns in Sri Lanka on Sunday, May 1.

Protests were taking place nationwide, asking U.S lawmakers to put pressure on the Sri Lankan Government to pursue impeachment proceedings against the country’s current president and form a new government.

Protestors say citizens in the country are experiencing corruption and a major economic crisis that could have been avoided.

The poor people of Sri Lanka are suffering, and there is no middle class right now. We don’t have power for 13 hours a day and there is a major fuel crisis,” event organizer Sulaim Niyaz said.

Protestors said the current president has more than 20 family members holding key positions within the Sri Lankan government.