Rally held on Capitol steps as moratorium on evictions looks to pass

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of CASA, an immigrant advocacy organization, gathered outside of the Capitol hoping to extend the moratorium on evictions.

The moratorium is set to expire Aug. 31, meaning renters will no longer be protected from failing to pay rent due to the pandemic.

Harrisburg resident Marilu Saldana joined the rally on Wednesday. She says her family is struggling to pay rent since she’s a server and hasn’t been able to work.

“We’ve been living out of our savings and we pay for our kids’ school and right now, we don’t know what we’re going to do because it’s either paying for the school or paying for our house,” Saldana said.

Organizers lined the steps with tents and sleeping bags to show what could happen if an extension is not granted.

“Something needs to happen. We need to act now because otherwise, our families are going to be thrown into the streets,” said Thais Carrero, Pennsylvania director of CASA.

“If this moratorium ends next week, there will not be a mass eviction or people in the streets. We’re really not looking to create more homelessness,” said Rita Dallago, executive director of PA Residential Owners Association.

Dallago says landlords are hurting financially too and agrees with the governor that the program has not been working as intended. “We need to keep in mind, rental housing providers is a small business and they need to meet their financial obligations.”

Gov. Wolf says he no longer has the legal authority to extend the program, although do. Both the House and Senate say they will take a look at the issue.