Rash of thefts from vehicles reported in Lower Paxton

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Lower Paxton Township police are reminding people once again to lock their cars.

Police say 16 cars on Berkley and Marblehead streets were entered between Sunday night and Monday morning. Most of the cars were in private driveways and all were apparently unlocked.

"Most of the time, they're grabbing door handles and the ones that are open are the ones that they go through," Lower Paxton police Cpl. Zach Fehrenbach said. "The other thing that we tell people is that if you're in the habit of not locking it or maybe you forget to lock it, don't leave anything of value inside there."

Police want to hear from anyone in the neighborhood who has a home surveillance system.