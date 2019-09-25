Recording puts pressure on Webster in Tracy Kroh case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new recording by an associate, places Matthew Webster, charged with perjury in the Tracy Kroh case earlier this month, under further scrutiny.

Shocking statements have been revealed about Webster by an acquaintance during a recorded interview with police.

Matthew Webster had filed a motion to reduce his bail from $500,000 and the Commonwealth responded with this interview.

The woman interview wanted to remain anonymous stating she feared for her life.

“You don’t understand, I have kids to worry about,” said the woman. “He’s already hurt one person, he’s going to hurt me too.”

In the recording, the woman recalls a conversation between her and Webster, how he detailed some of the events that occurred.

“He was drinking when he said to me that him and a couple of buddies were up at the square and she happened to be up there and they all wanted to have a good time, so it was supposed to be just a rape and it was supposed to be done but then it turned out to be a lot more than that and that’s all I know,” said the woman.

The woman told investigators how Webster revealed to her how police questioned him about the Tracy Kroh case after searching his property.

“Do you want to know my opinion is? My opinion is from that conversation, she’s on the property,” said the woman.

“That’s what you were lead to believe from the conversation and tone of his voice?” said investigators.

“Yeah,” said the woman.

“The recording will speak for itself, we are making a determination of the right thing to do, we do not conduct our investigation in plain view,” said District Attorney, Fran Chardo.

Currently, Webster’s bail is set at $500,000, a number his attorney believes is excessive.

“This is a murder investigation and not all perjury charges are alike if someone commits perjury in a traffic citation or a civil preceding, its not the same as committing perjury in a murder investigation,” said Chardo.

The recording was conducted in June of 2018. ABC27 reached out to Webster’s attorney but did not hear back. Webster’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 11.