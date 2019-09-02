Recovery Institute Inc. hosts Get Clean With Us car wash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Recovery Institute Inc. hosted the Get Clean With Us car wash fundraiser at Advanced Auto on Paxton Street in Swatara Township.

All of the proceeds from the event will help purchase clothing, cosmetics, hygiene products, and bus passes for people who are released from addiction treatment or jail.

Organizers of the fundraiser say that the items are essential to those who are trying to get back on their feet.

“My mom was in recovery she had alcohol and meth addiction my fiance has had multiple things he was on, and that means the world because some of these guys come out and they don’t have any support or anything,” said Miranda Kleinfelter, a volunteer.

Kleinfelter says Recovery Institute Inc. also promotes the importance of family reunification.