Recycle Bicycle needs new home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Recycle Bicycle is looking for a new home.

The nonprofit helps fix kids bikes for free and helps people get bicycles they can ride to work.

The organization has been housed rent-free in its current building for the last four years, but after a recent tax sale, the new owners want to use it to store things for their commercial business.

“We need to be in the city and accessible so that one, they can get bikes, two, they can learn from us, so we need to be centrally located, either in the middle of the Hill or the middle of the Uptown,” said Rpss Willard, the group’s chief mechanical officer.

If you have space available, call Willard at 717-571-2008.