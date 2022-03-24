HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the illegal dumping of trash, the recycling drop-off containers at the Uptown Plaza parking lot have been removed, according to a press release from the city.

Residents can now take recyclable items, except for glass items, to the Dauphin County Recycling Center. This is located at 1625 South Cameron Street. This recycling center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Any recycling that involves glass bottles or jars can be taken to one of these locations listed below: