Red Cross provides virtual resources for families who lost loved ones during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region is launching a Virtual Family Assistance Center to help support families struggling with loss and grief due to the pandemic.

People can visit the website to access a support hub with special virtual programs, information, referrals, and services to support families in need.

The hub will also connect people to other community resources provided by local organizations and partners.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, but especially for those who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Patricia Waldinger, CEO, American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region. “Not only have these families experienced the unexpected passing of a loved one, but they are also facing additional challenges caused by this public health emergency. We want them to know that the Red Cross is here to provide compassion and support as they grieve.”

The Red Cross has set up a virtual team of specially trained mental health, spiritual care, and health services volunteers who are:

Connecting with families over the phone to offer condolences, support, and access to resources that may be available

Providing support for virtual memorial services for families, including connecting with local faith-based community partners

Hosting online classes to foster resilience and facilitate coping skills

Sharing information and referrals to state and local agencies as well as other community organizations including legal resources for estate, custody, immigration or other issues

All Family Assistance Center support will be provided virtually and is completely confidential and free.

People without internet access can call 833-492-0094 for help.

Top Stories: