Registration continues for Harrisburg’s annual citizen’s police academy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at how the Harrisburg Police department works and the criminal justice system.

The citizen’s police academy allows participants to go on patrol with officers, visit the dauphin county prison, coroners office, and the communications center.

Josh Hammer, Harrisburg Police Department said, “When they get done with the academy they go back to their communities and explain to their neighborhood groups what they learned and give them a fresh perspective of what is going on and why we do the things the way we do.”

The free 12-week course is set to begin Sept. 3, and run every Thursday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Registration continues until Friday.

Registration for the citizen’s police academy continues until Friday, you must be 18 years of age or older to apply.

For more information, visit the Harrisburg Police Department Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/Harrisburg-City-Police-Community-Relations