Religious security summit held at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This Sunday marks one year since a man shot and killed 11 members of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Religious leaders gathered for a security summit at the state capitol Thursday.

Representatives from Homeland Security, FBI, Pennsylvania State Police and other agencies were on hand to educate them about how to increase security measures and possibly prevent future attacks.

A year later, religious leaders are still on edge.

“It has not slowed down. If anything, it’s getting worse,” said Robin Burstein, senior associate regional director for the Anti-Defamation League.

The summit was coordinated by the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition.

“They’re sharing best practices and tools that the religious organizations can use to harden themselves as a target, versus being a soft target,” Burstein said.

A new report from the ADL shows that since the Tree of Life attack, law enforcement has stopped 12 potential attacks against the Jewish community and five against other houses of worship.

“19 attacks in the last year have been thwarted because of people reporting,” Burstein said.

The ADL says Jews are the most targeted group, historically always on heightened alert. But now attacks on mosques and churches have virtually all religions trying to keep their congregants safe.

“They want the doors to be open. They don’t want to have an armed guard at the gate, and so there are ways they can still protect themselves and keep themselves welcome and inclusive,” Burstein said.

Events like today’s are a refresher on how to handle potentially dangerous situations.

“It’s good to know who to reach out to. It’s good to reinforce what we’re doing and to make sure that our policies are in place,” said Jenn Ross, president, and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg.

Local and federal law enforcement agencies say it’s important to stay vigilant, and if you see something, say something.