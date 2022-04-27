(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition held a remembrance ceremony for the Holocaust on Wednesday, April 27. State leaders, including Governor Tom Wolf, joined Holocaust survivors at the Harrisburg Capitol Complex to denounce anti-semitism attacks.

There has been an increase in hate crimes in Pennsylvania and across the United States.

“From the marchers in Charlottesville to graffiti swastikas on synagogues, including right here in Harrisburg. Jews are made to feel in danger again,” said Holocaust survivor Linda Marshak.

Governor Wolf says he is taking action to reduce hate crimes. He is awarded millions of dollars in grants to protect nonprofits, synagogues, and other places of worship.