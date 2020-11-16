Rep. Helm awards Susquehanna Township SD with safety grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Representative Sue Helm, a Republican congresswoman representing parts of Dauphin and Lebanon counties, awarded Susquehanna Township School District nearly $32,000 in Safe Schools Target Grants on Monday.

Administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the safety grants help prevent and reduce violent incidents, purchase safety, and security-related equipment, and provide training for school resource and police officers.

“It’s no secret that children learn, and teachers teach, at their highest potential when they are in a comfortable environment,” Rep. Helm said.

According to Helm, these grants will provide the opportunity for schools to focus on the safety of students and teachers, ultimately allowing them to do their best.

This PDE-funded program is one of many efforts to provide safety and security to Pennsylvania schools. More than $9 million total will be awarded in grants this year, and the PDE’s program sets itself apart from the safety and security grant program initiated by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.