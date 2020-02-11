Repair continues on Harrisburg water main; boil water advisory still in effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Water service has been restored to Capital Region Water customers affected by a water main break Sunday in Harrisburg, but a boil water advisory remains in effect.

Service was restored Tuesday. Customers should contact Capital Region Water at 888-510-0606 if their service is disrupted.

Capital Region Water will provide bottled water to impacted customers at the East Shore YMCA from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Customers should access the parking lot in the 700 block of North Second Street and will be asked to provide their address.

About 200 impacted customers are in the area of Forster Street from Front to North Third Street; North Third Street from Forster to North Street; North Street from North Third to Buttonwood Street; Buttonwood Street from North Street to South Street; South Street from Buttonwood Street to Front Street; and Front Street from South Street to Forster Street.

Capital Region Water will notify customers when the boil water advisory is lifted.

The repair of the 82-year-old water main on North Street was ongoing Tuesday morning. Capital Region Water said a new valve was installed to isolate eight feet of severely degraded and failed pipe.