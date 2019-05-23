Report: Grand jury investigating ex-lawmaker accused of sex assault Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- A grand jury is investigating a former state lawmaker from western Pennsylvania over allegations he had sex with a woman against her will while she was blacked out, according to a published report.

The Philadelphia Inquirer, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo empaneled the grand jury to investigate allegations against former Rep. Brian Ellis.

The grand jury has subpoenaed several witnesses to testify and could wrap up its work as early as next month, according to the report.

Ellis resigned in March, two months after being stripped of his chairmanship of the Consumer Affairs Committee, saying it was in the best interests of his health, his family, and the residents of his district.

The woman, whose work involves the General Assembly, filed a complaint detailing her allegations with House Republican lawyers. She said in October 2015, she was at a bar with a friend and then at a fundraising event for a House representative. She said she drank two hard ciders and has "scant memories of the next 10 hours."

“I woke up in pain, injured and naked, the next morning in the bed of Representative Brian Ellis,” she wrote in the complaint.

The woman said when she demanded answers from Ellis, he told her they had sex. When she replied that she never would have done that, she said Ellis smugly replied, "I always knew we would." She said she has no memory of having sex with Ellis.

She said she sought medical attention because her ankles, back, and head were injured, and she believed she had been raped.

The woman, who did not work for Ellis, said he repeatedly had made it known that he was interested in her sexually. She said each time, she made it abundantly clear that she was not interested in him in any capacity unrelated to her job.

Ellis, a Republican who represented Republican, has denied the allegations.