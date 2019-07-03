Report: Harrisburg among riskiest areas to drive on July 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Researchers say Harrisburg is among the riskiest cities in the country to drive on the Fourth of July.



Analytics company Lytx says the Harrisburg area falls at number nine.

Newark is number one, Baltimore is two, and Philadelphia is five.

Lytx says it reviewed more than 100 billion miles of driving data and more than one million commercial drivers to put together the report. The San-Diego-based company says its data comes from both artificial intelligence and experts in the field.

“We have a lot of major highways that we have a lot of traffic on,” said Doni Lee Spiegel of AAA Central Penn. “Roads like the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Route 30, Route 81 and 83, they’re all very busy corridors.”

AAA also says nearly 1.5 million vehicles will be on the road this week in Pennsylvania, which is 4% more than last year.

Here is Lytx’s full list of riskiest cities to drive between July 3 and July 5:

1. Newark, New Jersey

2. Baltimore, Maryland

3. Chicago, Illinois

4. Los Angeles, California

5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

6. Dallas, Texas

7. Atlanta, Georgia

8. Houston, Texas

9. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

10. Bethlehem, New Jersey

