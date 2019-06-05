Report: Hershey can't prove chocolate is free of child labor Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) -- Hershey cannot guarantee its chocolates were produced without child labor, a Washington Post report states.

The report says Hershey and seven other chocolate makers pledged to eradicate child labor 20 years ago, but Hershey, Mars, and Nestle cannot identify the farms where all their cocoa comes from, let alone whether child labor was used in producing it.

Mars can trace only 24 percent of its cocoa back to farms. Hershey can trace less than half, and Nestle can trace 49 percent of its global cocoa supply to farms, the Washington Post reported.

Many cocoa farms in West Africa use illegal child laborers, according to the report.

Hershey said in a statement that it has taken steps to reduce child labor.