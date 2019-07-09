Report of attempted child luring investigated in Lower Swatara

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lower Swatara Township are investigating a report of an attempted child luring Monday evening.

It was reported that two males in a white, mid-size pickup truck drove past a child in the area of the Brookside Trailer Park off Eisenhower Boulevard around 7 p.m. and asked the boy to come with them, police said.

The driver had a skinny build, brown hair pushed up in the front and spiked, and no facial hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt.

The passenger had a dark-colored shirt and a dark-colored beanie-style cap. Both were in their 20s or 30s.

The truck has a black bed liner and no cap. It was a two-door and not brand new in appearance, but also not beat up and old looking either, police said. Witness said there appeared to be dry dirt around the wheel wells and lower body.

Anybody with information should call Lower Swatara police at 717-939-0463.