Report: Plane had ‘total loss of engine power’ before Susquehanna River landing

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A pilot who landed in the Susquehanna River earlier this month described the flight as “unremarkable” before a total loss of engine power, according to a preliminary accident report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

In a written statement, the pilot said he conducted a “thorough” preflight inspection and estimated that the 122-gallon fuel system contained 77 gallons of fuel at departure. About 29.5 gallons of fuel was recovered from the plane.

The pilot said he was cleared for the visual approach to Harrisburg International Airport when the engine cut out.

“I pitched for best glide speed as I tried to restart the engine, advanced the power, and switched fuel tanks, none of which worked,” he told investigators. “We were losing altitude quickly. I retracted the gear and prepared for a water landing. I advised the tower that we were not going to make the runway.”

The pilot reported 1,502 total hours of flight experience, of which 433 hours were in the accident airplane make and model. The plane’s most recent annual inspection was completed March at 5,085 total aircraft hours, and the airplane had accrued 20 hours since that date, according to the report.

The Piper PA-46 was headed from Rochester, New York, to HIA on Oct. 4 when the pilot was forced to land in shallow water about half a mile north of Three Mile Island.

The pilot and his passenger had minor injuries.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.