Report: Sewage releases increased in Harrisburg, unsafe bacteria levels in river

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new report says the amount of sewage discharged into the Susquehanna River from Pennsylvania’s capital city more than doubled in just two years.

The report by the Environmental Integrity Project released Thursday says the amount of human waste mixed with stormwater released to the river grew from 789 million gallons in 2016 to nearly 1.4 billion in 2018.

The organization says 29 of 60 water samples collected by the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper from June 15 to July 31 of this year violated state health standards. It says seven samples had E. coli at more than 10 times safe levels, including on City Island beach and along the riverwalk downstream from the Capitol Complex.

A high number of discharges in 2018 were driven by near-record precipitation, but the number of dry weather sewage overflows also increased last year, from seven in 2017 to 28 in 2018, according to the report.

The Environmental Integrity Project said records show DEP and EPA failed to penalize about 80 percent of the self-reported sewage discharge violations by Capital Region Water from 2015 through 2018.