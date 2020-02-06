Report warns of money crunch at Pennsylvania dog law agency

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A new report recommends Pennsylvania’s Legislature increase licensing fees and take other steps to put the state Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement on more sound financial footing.

The report released Thursday by Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says the agency could run out of money sometime this summer.

It also recommends that lawmakers increase penalties for kennels that fail inspections but remain open while they appeal.

The bureau has 41 dog law wardens and inspects about 2,600 kennels. Dog licenses currently cost $6.50 a year for dogs that have been spayed or neutered, or $8.50 if they haven’t.

