House Republicans ‘frustrated’ with Wolf over marijuana backing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – House Republicans are upset with Governor Tom Wolf following his backing of marijuana legalization.

This comes at the heels of Wolf saying Wednesday he’s in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use and urges the Legislature to consider it.

In an official release, House Republican Leadership responded,

“We are disappointed and frustrated Gov. Wolf would promote recreational use of a drug classified as a Schedule I narcotic by the federal government. Our state is in the midst of an opioid epidemic. Gov. Wolf signed a disaster declaration over the crisis and renewed the declaration six separate times since January 2018. We do not believe easing regulations on illegal drugs is the right move in helping the thousands of Pennsylvanians who are battling drug addiction.”

Leadership followed with what they state are pitfalls of legalization and how it would impact businesses as a “professional minefield.”

The release additionally stated how legalization would present itself as a logistical issue for federal employees or government contractors.

House Republicans state that legalization would additionally serve as a distraction from more pressing issues: election machine funding, reducing violent crime, expanding educational opportunities, growing a robust economy, and the opioid academic.

House Republicans believe endorsing the use of marijuana sends conflicting messages regarding the commonwealth’s stance on drugs, having just advancing legislation to push the age for legal tobacco purchase to 21.

“For Gov. Wolf and Lt. Gov. Fetterman to choose now as the time to promote recreational marijuana is irresponsible and raises serious questions about their judgment over what they believe is the right direction for young Pennsylvanians.”