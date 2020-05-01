Rescheduled: Nyes Road/Devonshire Heights Road safety improvement project in Lower Paxton Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Work on a safety improvement project at the intersection of Nyes Road and Devonshire Heights Road in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, has been postponed due to rain forecast for later this week.

The contractor originally had planned to implement a long-term detour on Devonshire Heights Road, and a short-term detour on Nyes Road, at the intersection, this Saturday.

The updated schedule follows:

Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, May 4, Devonshire Heights Road will be closed for roadway realignment and profiling work, and the installation of new stormwater, sanitary sewer, and gas lines. An approximately 160-day detour will be in place using Beaver Road, Johnson Road, Old Jonestown Road, and Deaven Road.

On Saturday, May 9, Nyes Road will be closed so new sanitary sewer lines and manholes can be installed. A detour will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. using Old Jonestown Road, Jonestown Road, Walnut Street, and Route 3024 (Locust Lane).