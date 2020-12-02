Restaurant owner taking steps to stay in business during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Soul House Cafe has moved to a new location in Harrisburg. Owner, Andre Young decided to move his business to the 1600 block of Paxton Street, because he needed more room.

Young’s business is takeout only, and saw a problem brewing as the cold winter months approached.

“We rely on takeout, and it has grown since the pandemic started,” said Young, “I was concerned that we would lose a lot of people, because they would not want to stand outside, and wait for their order in the cold temperatures.”

Young says the new location has more space, and it will allow customers to stand and wait indoors and practice social distancing.

“So many restaurants are struggling and many have closed for good,” said Young. “This will allow us to continue and expand our takeout service, and once we get past the pandemic, people can also enjoy indoor dining

The official reopening of the Soul House Cafe, is Thursday, Dec. 3.