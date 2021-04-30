Harrisburg restaurant owners hope ‘Saturday Nights in the City’ help with recovery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — ‘Saturday Nights in the City’ are returning to downtown Harrisburg. The popular event closes streets on restaurant row so people can eat outside.

It started last summer during the pandemic. This year restaurant owners like Adam Sturges who owns McGrath’s Pub hope it helps with their recovery.

“This last year has been so tough it’s something that we really, the bars and the restaurants and the city really need,” Sturges said.

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse says that’s exactly why city leaders made the call to bring it back this summer.

“Let’s hope that we come back really stronger than ever. I believe as a city we’re going to see a real post covid bump,” Papenfuse said.

Now restaurant owners and servers alike are excited to get out on the streets and on the road to recovery.

“All the restaurants are really looking forward to them coming back and we’re going to do everything we can to entertain them and provide good service and we’re just really looking forward to the opportunity to do what we do again,” Sturges said.

Saturday Nights in the City will happen on Saturdays throughout the summer beginning May 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The list of participating restaurants in this weekly event includes Stock’s on Second, Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar, Ad Lib Craft Kitchen and Bar, Bourbon Street Saloon, Zembie’s, Arooga’s, Taste Key West, Cork & Fork, Federal Taphouse, Rubicon, Mangia Qui, Los Tres Cubanos, JB Lovedraft’s, McGrath’s Pub, The Brick Haus, and Café Fresco.

The following streets will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the event days: