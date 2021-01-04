Restaurant owners in Harrisburg say return of indoor dining is a step forward in New Year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Restaurant and bar owners in downtown Harrisburg were gearing up for the return of indoor dining. Salvatore Vacaccarella is one of the owners of Palumbo’s. He says things were tough during the recent no indoor dining mandate.

“We were doing ok with takeout,” said Vacaccarella. “This is going to be good for businesses in the city and around the region.”

Vacaccarella says its is important to be prepared if there is another spike in coronavirus cases.

Joe Massaro is the general manager of Hilton Harrisburg. He says if there is a spike in cases, he hopes bars and restaurants will not be unfairly targeted again.

“We are not the main cause of the spread,” said Massaro. “When you go to restaurants, especially ours, we go out of our way to keep people safe through social distancing and constant cleaning.”

Massaro says he is looking forward to bringing back more employees to help with indoor dining.

“They have been so loyal and committed since the pandemic began,” said Massaro, “It was heartbreaking to let them go so close to Christmas.”