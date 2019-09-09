Restaurant Week begins in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Restaurant Week is underway in the city.

It’s the 12th year of the event put on by the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District. More than 20 restaurants are participating.

Many chefs use this time to showcase new dishes and experiment in the kitchen.

“A lot of us go to always our special restaurants, but this gives people an opportunity to come to downtown Harrisburg and try something new,” said Todd Vander Woude, executive director of Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District.

Restaurant week runs Sept. 9-13 and Sept. 16-20. You can find the full list of restaurants and specials at http://www.harrisburgrestaurantweek.com/