Restaurants in Harrisburg gear up for outdoor dining

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Restaurant owners in downtown Harrisburg say outdoor dining is a step forward to helping businesses get back to normal.

Jen Fertbaugh is the owner of Café Fresco. She says outdoor dining offers a welcome change for her business.

“We can bring the majority of our work team back,” Fertbaugh said. “We can start providing more service to our customers that they are used too.”

Saturday Nights in the City starts tomorrow and Fertbaugh says she is optimistic the event will bring more people back to downtown Harrisburg.

“We are looking forward to seeing our old customers,” she said. “And keeping them safe through social distancing is our top priority.”

Second Street between Market and Pine streets will be closed on Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.