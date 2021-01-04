Restaurants prepare for indoor dining to reopen Monday

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The statewide temporary COVID restrictions will be lifted Monday morning at 8 a.m.

One restaurant in Dauphin County reopening for indoor dining is Gabriella Italian Restaurant.

Like many restaurants in the area, business at Gabriella’s has been slow over the last three weeks because of no indoor dining, but starting Monday that will all change.

Tables inside have sat empty because of the order meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Well it’s been a disaster,” said owner Pietro Carcioppolo.

Gabriella’s does have an outside deck they’ve been utilizing, but business has been slow.

“We do a very low volume of take-out. We don’t have a delivery service so our take out has been limited,” Carcioppolo said.

Still, he says customers have been very generous.

“They help out with the tips as well as buying gift cards even though they don’t know when they’re going to use it,” Carcioppolo said.

Getting back to indoor dining means more money flowing in, good for the business and its employees.

Carcioppolo says he’s taking it one step at a time.

“I’m sure everybody feels the same way I do, trying to maintain safety, distance and everything else, but welcoming the people back is going to be beautiful. We’re very excited about it,” Carcioppolo said.

Gabriella’s in the process of doing that self-certification so they can reopen to 50% indoor dining capacity. If a restaurant does not complete that self-certification, they can only reopen to 25%.