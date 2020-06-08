‘Right to Bear Arms’ rally cancelled at the Capitol Monday morning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A “Right to Bear Arms” rally scheduled to take place at the State Capitol Monday morning has been called off.

The Mayor of Harrisburg, Eric Papenfuse, is encouraging people to avoid the downtown area of the city this morning and police are still preparing for large crowds to show up.

“I encourage Harrisburg residents to stay home and not go downtown tomorrow morning if possible,” said Mayor Eric Papenfuse. “While we are hoping for peaceful demonstrations, there will be an increased police presence to direct traffic and deter potentially volatile situations.”

State Representative Daryl Metcalf issued a statement saying in part, “Based on new information we received, and especially in the best interest of the rally’s attendees, speakers and our men and women in blue who protect and serve, we must officially postpone this year’s Rally to Protect Your Right to Keep and Bear Arms.”

It had been rumored that a peaceful protest for justice and to honor George Floyd was going to take place at the same time.

Mayor Papenfuse has said the city is expecting a large number of outside advocacy groups together at the capitol complex and that city police along with other law-enforcement agencies will be preparing for the impact this will have on traffic, along with working to ensure everyone’s safety during these potential protests.

He added that anyone who is able to avoid the downtown area Monday morning should do so.

A protest for equality and justice was held throughout Harrisburg Sunday and remained peaceful.