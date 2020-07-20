Right-to-know legislation expected to be vetoed by Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf is planning on vetoing a bill requiring the state to be transparent during disaster declarations.
The bill would require the office of open records to follow the right-to-know laws during the declaration.
That means they have to respond to record requests- even if the physical offices are closed.
