Riley Williams ordered to home confinement following accusations of stealing Pelosi’s laptop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Riley Williams, of Harrisburg, was ordered to home confinement pending further legal proceedings in her case against an apparent theft of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s computer on Jan. 6 in Washington D.C.

During a Thursday hearing, an attorney for Williams argued she has been “vilified” as the FBI continues to investigate a claim that Williams intended to sell the computer to Russia’s intelligence service.

Her attorney said many of the allegations against Williams have been overstated. Some evidence even coming from an abusive ex-boyfriend, who the attorney said Williams was fleeing from.

Williams is being released into the custody of her mother and will be fitted with GPS monitoring, she was also ordered to stay away from D.C.