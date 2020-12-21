Rite Aid adds 99 drive-through COVID-19 testing locations in Pennsylvania

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday Rite Aid announced the expansion of their no-charge COVID-19 testing capabilities with 99 additional drive-through locations opening Tuesday through their partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The new locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests like existing Rite Aid drive-through testing sites and will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Patients will be required to pre-register online here in order to schedule a time slot for testing and provide government-issued identification.
These tests are available to those 13 years or older regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with CDC guidance, but patients under 18 must need a parent or legal guardian to create their Baseline COVID-19 account and accompany the child to the appointment.
Rite Aid now operates 400 total testing sites across 16 states as they expand coast-to-coast.
For the complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites you can visit here.
