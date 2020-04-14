Rite Aid opening a new COVID-19 self-swab testing site in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rite Aid is opening a new COVID-19 self-swab testing site at the Rite Aid store in Harrisburg, located at 2604 Linglestown Road.

The new Harrisburg testing site will utilize self-swab tests, administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Rite Aid expects to be able to conduct more than 200 tests daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for eligible people who have pre-registered and scheduled appointments online at riteaid.com.

As part of its partnership with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Rite Aid plans to roll out additional self-swab testing sites across stores in key hot spots including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Michigan, Connecticut and Virginia, and will be able to expand testing to more than 5,000 eligible individuals daily when fully operational.

“Rite Aid is pleased to build on the success of our pilot site in Philadelphia with a new COVID-19 testing location in Harrisburg. We plan to have additional testing sites at stores across seven states in the coming weeks” said Heyward Donigan, President and CEO, Rite Aid. “Through our partnership with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and with tremendous support from state and local officials, we will significantly expand COVID-19 testing to more than 5,000 tests daily in our country’s key hot spots when fully operational. We are incredibly proud of the outstanding work and commitment of all our Rite Aid associates both in our stores and at the testing sites who are providing an important and critical service to the communities we serve.”

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online in order to schedule a time slot for testing.