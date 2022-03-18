HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Numerous streets in Downtown Harrisburg will be closed during the St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Saturday, March 19.

Market Street will be closed from the start of the bridge in Wormleysburg to 2nd Street in Harrisburg. Front Street will be closed from Forester Street south to Blackberry Street, and 2nd Street will stay closed from Market north to Forester Street.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The roads will be closed starting at 9 a.m. and will remain closed until 5 p.m. that evening. No parking will be available at City Island during this time, Free metered street parking will be available for four hours on Saturday by downloading the Parkmobile app and using the code ‘LUVHBG” at checkout.

The Market Square parking garage will be offering $10 event parking all day. The map below outlines the roads that will be closed.

Courtesy of the City of Harrisburg

Saturday’s events kick off with the return of the Lucky Charm Race from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The four-mile race will run through City Island, Riverfront Park, and up and down Front, Second, and State Streets.

The Parade is scheduled to step off at 2 p.m. from the Market Street Bridge.