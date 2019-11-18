Robbery victim seeks help to find suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County woman posted on social media that she and her cousin were robbed at gunpoint ​near a parking lot in Midtown Harrisburg early Sunday.

The woman said she and her cousin were ​ordered to strip down. She reported the incident to Harrisburg police, and a spokesperson ​says the case has been assigned to a detective.

​​The woman was seen Monday morning going into local businesses and asking for surveillance ​video. Chadd Scott, the owner of District on 3rd Street, says most businesses and a lot of homes in the area have cameras.

Scott says that all of the business owners are in constant ​communication and when incidents happen, they do their best to help victims ​of crime.

“We communicate with each other and a lot of us have cameras,” Scott said, “so we help people out with what may have happened, including if their car got stolen or if there is video capturing them getting assaulted.”​​

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.