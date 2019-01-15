Robots to roam grocery store aisles Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Giant Food Stores [ + - ] Video

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Giant Food Stores plans to introduce a robotic assistant to all of its stores to help clean up spills.

Giant has been testing the tall gray robot called "Marty" at its stores on Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County and on Spring Garden Street in Carlisle.

The company says the robots move around the store unassisted. They are being used to identify hazards like liquid, powder and bulk food-item spills.

Giant plans to place Marty in all of its 172 stores by the middle of this year.