Roundabout construction completed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After months of construction, Seventh Street in the city of Harrisburg is now completely open to traffic.

This includes a new multi-lane roundabout at the corner and Seventh and Reily streets. The new traffic feature is part of the city’s “Vision Zero” Project.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

It’s designed to help make things safer for both drivers and pedestrians, with traffic expected to increase, thanks to the new federal courthouse.

“I’m happy it’s finally open. I do a lot of the scrapping in the city, and having to detour on Sixth Street has been a nightmare with all the dips and humps, so hopefully, they’ll move one up to Sixth Street and fix that up to,” Harrisburg resident Jill Hess said.

A friendly reminder to all drivers. Cars in the roundabout have the right of way. As you approach, you don’t necessarily need to stop, however, you do need to yield.