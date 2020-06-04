Routine dental cleaning can resume

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dentists can now resume non-emergency dental care.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today released an update to the dental health care guidance as part of the commonwealth’s phased COVID-19 reopening plan.

“This latest update provides dentists the opportunity to resume non-emergency dental care, including routine care, if they can provide it safely,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Oral health is a key part to one’s overall health, and we strongly encourage all Pennsylvanians to regularly see a dentist and receive oral healthcare. As more dental procedures are performed during the phased reopening, dentists should prioritize dental care for the highest need, most vulnerable patients first.”

Dental providers should follow protocols outlined by the CDC for all procedures.

All patients should be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before arriving at the practice and social distancing should be maintained while in the practice.

