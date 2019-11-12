Rutherford VFW Post 1213 pays tribute to veterans

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly 200 people gathered at the Veterans Circle in Rutherford for the annual Veterans Day event.

Organizers say it is an opportunity to recognize men and women, both past and present, who have served in all branches of the military.

Patrick Morrow is the Commander of VFW Post 1213 in Rutherford. He says Veterans Day is something special that goes beyond words.

“We took an oath years ago when we joined the military to protect the united states of America and the constitution and its people,” Morrow said. “There was no expiration date on that, so we are doing that and we are still serving.”

Morrow says service does not only apply when on duty, but also at home. He says VFW 1213 aspires to provide a wide range of assistance to military veterans and people in the community.

Lower Swatara Township police officers Tim Shea and Josh Malot were also honored for their bravery and service. Last month both helped rescue a woman who was held at gunpoint.

Shea was shot by suspect Andrew Park. Shea continues his recovery.