Rutter’s data breach impacted over 70 Pennsylvania stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rutter’s released a statement on their website Thursday saying numerous locations were victim to a data breach that allowed a third-party access to customers’ credit cards from Oct. 1, 2018 until May 29, 2019.

At least 70 locations in Pennsylvania were compromised, one in West Virginia. You can find them here.

The company investigated the situation after receiving a report that customer payment cards were compromised as a result of malware installed on their payment system.

That malware impacted both fuel pumps and inside stores: possibly taking a cardholder’s name, number, expiration date, and internal verification code through swiping the card traditionally, though chip-enabled cards’ number and expiration date were vulnerable.

The company says payment card transactions at Rutter’s car washes, ATM’s, and lottery machines were not involved.

Rutter’s does not believe any other customer information is susceptible and explicitly noted this data breach is not a result of skimmers on fuel pumps.

The malware has since been removed and the company says “enhanced security measures” have been implemented.