Safety changes made to Harrisburg Street in honor of four-year-old struck and killed by car

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At 15th and Herr, there are new safety markers and pedestrian signs, plus the curbs are freshly painted and there are more reflectors and brighter lights in honor of four-year-old Noraa Wilson. It is a heartbreaking reminder of why all the new features are in place.

Wilson was killed two weeks ago by a car while she was crossing the street with her older brother. Both her family and neighbors told us they thought the intersection needed safety changes and city leaders agreed.

Blake Lynch, who does community relations with Harrisburg Police, says they worked with PennDOT to make it happen.

“Part of it was absolutely already planned, but this was something that expedited the process. Unfortunately the loss of a life is always tragic, and we’re trying to be as proactive as possible. So expediting those plans of city improvements around other corridors in the city is very important,” Lynch said.

Harrisburg Police have also established a GoFundMe to help pay for the family’s expenses.