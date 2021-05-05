Saga continues for Harrisburg businessman who shut down shop after 2016 wall collapse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Howard Henry shut down his business on May 5, 2016, after a wall, owned by McFarland Apartments, collapsed on the roof of his company.

Howard Tire & Auto Incorporated was home to 16 employees. Henry has been fighting in civil court for several years, and so far he has not caught a break.

“The original judge found McFarland Apartments liable,” Henry said. “He ruled they had to put nearly $1 million in a trust to help with cleanup efforts, and a short time later he resigned.”

Henry says the new judge reversed the previous decision, and that sent Henry back to square one.

“I appealed the new judge’s decision,” Henry said. “And he tells me, in open court, he will not grant me a new trial date until I drop my appeal.”

Henry says he was devastated by the decision and wonders if there are other factors that are preventing him from getting justice.

“From the very beginning, I did nothing wrong,” Henry said. “I was the victim and nothing has been done in five years to help me reopen my business.”

Henry says he will continue to fight, and hopes the judge will grant him a new civil trial date.