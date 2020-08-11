Saint Thomas Roasters coffee house temporarily closed due to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This morning a popular Dauphin County coffee shop is closed temporarily because of exposure to COVID-19.
Saint Thomas Roasters coffee house in Linglestown says it is now working to sterilize the facility.
It will be closed until further notice.
