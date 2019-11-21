Salad products recalled for possible E. Coli contamination

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Missa Bay, LLC, a Swedesboro, N.J. establishment, is recalling salad products due to possible E.coli contamination.

The USDA said the 97,272 pounds of recalled salad products were produced between October 14 and 16, 2019.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were distributed to locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The E.coli was discovered by Maryland health officials who tested an unopened package of Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad. The lettuce tested positive for E. coli. All products from the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

A full list of the products subject to the recall can be found on the following spreadsheet.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Manager for Bonduelle at 1-800-800-7822.