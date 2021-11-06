Salon and barbershop owner looking to rebuild after fatal crash through building

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The owner of a Susquehanna Township salon and barbershop is looking for help from the community after a car crashed into her business on Halloween morning.

The driver died at the scene and now 10 people are essentially out of a job.

“If this would’ve just been the day before when I was in here cutting hair at six in the morning I wouldn’t be here,” said Aynyess George, owner of Salon 160 and Barbershop 160.

George owns the properties at the corner of Linglestown Road and North 6th Street.

She says what happened at 5 a.m. Halloween morning was horrifying, explaining what her security cameras caught.

“Literally cleared all of that barrier and when into where pedestrians walk and somehow unknowingly her tire marks just missed the barriers,” George said.

The car went straight through the barbershop where Christopher Harris usually works.

“Of course it’s devastating for the family who lost their loved one but it’s also devastating for the businesses that were here and the owners of the property,” said Harris, owner of Regal Styles and Cuts at Barbershop 160.

He wants to see change.

“I’ve always said this is kind of a dangerous intersection and we’d like to see some more done if PennDOT could do anything that would be helpful,” Harris said.

It’s not the first time an accident at this intersection has happened.

“I recently had to put in more barriers two years ago when a woman fell asleep at the wheel and actually crashed into the building while we were actually inside and we felt a shake and luckily because of those barriers, that’s the only thing that stopped her from actual forced entry,” George said.

Unfortunately, those barriers didn’t protect the buildings last week. George wants the guardrail on Linglestown road to be extended and for PennDOT to take a closer look.

“I’m hoping that the fact that this now fifth accident has caused an actual death will wake up a little bit more of the community as well as the people that are responsible to make sure that the streets are safe for us,” George said.

George has set up a GoFundMe to support her employees, the family of the woman who died and the expenses that insurance largely won’t cover.

The barbershop building has to be torn down and rebuilt, while the salon also needs repairs to the front porch and roof.