Salvation Army falling short of donation goals, needs volunteers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With little over a week until Christmas, the Salvation Army says they’re behind almost 50 percent of their donation goal due to a lack of volunteers.

“We picked up more locations but the bad news is: we don’t have enough bodies to fill the shifts at all of the different kettles so they go unmanned and without the bells. We aren’t collecting the money we had hoped for,” said Kathy Anderson-Martin, Director of Resource and Development at Salvation Army Harrisburg.

The Salvation Army says the lack of volunteers could be a result of a late Thanksgiving this year.

“Everybody has a lot to do, calendars and schedules are jam-packed and the thought to take a few hours to ring the bells is on the back burner for a lot of folks,” Anderson-Martin said.

Josh Gallaher and his team at Gallaher Landscaping were at the Karns in Lemoyne hoping to spread some Christmas cheer.

“Being a small business, we feel it’s really important to give back to our community and the Salvation Army does amazing things around our area in giving back to those in need,” Gallaher said.

The Salvation Army is currently about 30 percent behind last year’s donation goal. The money raised over the holiday season helps fund yearly programs for the 22,000 people it serves within Central Pennsylvania.

“After Christmas, we do a budget adjustment if we need to and that’s always difficult to say can we expand a program or maybe retract a program,” Anderson-Martin said.

If interested in volunteering this holiday, you can sign up here.