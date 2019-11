HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Salvation Army Harrisburg’s kettle campaign officially starts tomorrow.

A kick-off was held Thursday at Karns in Lemoyne. Kettles will be at all of Karns locations.

The Salvation Army raises about one-third of its entire budget during Christmastime and a majority of the money will help families for Christmas. Leftover funds support programs and services.

4,000 children will have a merry Christmas thanks to the generosity of donors.